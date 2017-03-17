Car rolls sideways in an alley in Pasco

A Pasco man rolled a work car sideways down an alley and was arrested on suspicion of DUI Thursday.
Officers found a trail of damage in an alley in the 1900 block of West Sylvester at 8:19 p.m. Thursday.
Pasco police say a black 2013 Chevrolet Malibu with dealer plates was at the wrong angle to enter the alley, struck a fence supported by upright railroad ties and turned sideways. The car rolled down the alley sideways, landing on its wheels.
Ricardo Garcia, 28, of Pasco, was allegedly driving the car and arrested on suspicion of DUI, driving while his license suspended, reckless driving and driving without a court mandated ignition interlock.
He is an employee at Warner Auto Center in Kennewick.
