Kennewick man pretends to be cop for God

Toys guns can bring a police response as a man in Kennewick found out on Thursday.
A resident called police and reported a man chasing a woman down the street with a gun near the intersection of East Columbia Drive and North Beech Street, according to Kennewick police. His pistol was described as being orange.
The 29-year-old man was found by a Benton County sheriff’s deputy and detained until a Kennewick officer arrived.
Police say he had an orange plastic pistol in his right hand and was carrying a second toy gun, toy police badge and toy police ID card.
“When asked, the male stated that he was trying to look like a cop, and further stated that he was doing it for God,” said police.
The officer warned him of the risks of carrying toy guns and pretending to be a police officer, and was taken home.
There was no woman being chased or involved with the man’s behavior.
