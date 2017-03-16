Deputies find teen responsible for graffiti in Benton City

A 14-year-old boy in Benton City had a surprise visit with Benton County sheriff’s deputies to talk to him about his spray paint work.
On March 11 deputies responded to reports of green spray paint graffiti in the area of Jane Avenue, 13th Street, 14th Street and Loader Court, said Undersheriff Jerry Hatcher.
The graffiti were a racist word painted on a camper, a stripe on a car, “stop” on a street sign, an obscene word on a sidewalk, and male genitalia on a fence. The damage was estimated to cost $400.
Deputies investigated the malicious mischief and did not believe it was “racially motivated or gang affiliated.”
On Wednesday, deputies visited Kiona-Benton City Middle School to speak to the suspect.
“(He) admitted to the malicious mischief-graffiti and provided details of the damage caused,” said Hatcher.
The boy was turned over to his parents and a report seeking criminal charges sent to the prosecutor’s office.
