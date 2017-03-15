Ex-Pasco cop accused of off-duty rape on trial again

The second trial got under way Wednesday for a former Pasco police officer charged with an off-duty rape and assault of a woman.
Richard J. Aguirre has consistently denied any sexual contact with the woman in November 2014.
He is charged in Franklin County Superior Court with third-degree rape and fourth-degree assault.
Aguirre resigned from the police force in April 2015.
His first trial last July ended with the jury deadlocked and the judge declaring a mistrial.
The woman testified that she’d known Aguirre her entire life and had met up with him for dinner and drinks in Kennewick. She said she thought it was safe to spend the night at his Pasco home instead of driving back to Yakima County, but awoke to Aguirre assaulting her.
The clerk’s office said 106 potential jurors responded to court Wednesday morning. The attorneys are individually questioning some people about their responses on a jury questionnaire and anticipate having a panel seated Thursday afternoon.
The trial is in recess Friday and Monday, and will resume Tuesday with opening statements.
Aguirre also faces a murder charge in Spokane County for the 1986 death of a prostitute, Ruby J. Doss. That trial is set for May 8.
