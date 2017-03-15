Credit card scammers target Richland gas pump

A credit card skimming device was discovered Wednesday on a Richland gas station pump.
Now Richland police are warning anyone who may have bought gas there since Monday to carefully monitor their bank accounts for possible thefts.
The device was placed on the pump at the Shell/Jiffy Lube station at the corner of Williams Boulevard and Jadwin Avenue sometime between Monday morning and Wednesday, said police.
Anyone with information on the case or if your account has been compromised contact the Richland Police Department at 509-942-7340.
