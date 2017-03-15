Collision closes part of Snake River Bridge near Pasco

2:58 Gen. Neller on Marine Corps social media misconduct: 'We have a problem' Pause

1:19 Somos East Side Helpers

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off