Collision closes part of Snake River Bridge near Pasco

Traffic on the Snake River Bridge near Pasco was down to one lane Wednesday morning after a pickup crashed into the back of a farm implement being moved across the bridge.
The farm equipment had reportedly stopped on the span between Franklin and Walla Walla counties when the truck slammed into it, said the Washington State Patrol.
No one was seriously injured, though one driver, a man in his 60s, was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco to be checked.
The WSP is investigating what happened.
