Richland driver thrown from SUV in highway crash

A Richland driver was trapped under his SUV after he crashed on Interstate 182 Tuesday.
Jose I. Munguia, 25, was driving a silver 2005 Chevrolet Trail Blazer west on the highway near the Richland city limits when he lost control at nearly 9 p.m.
The SUV crossed the center median and the eastbound lanes, struck an embankment.
Munguia was trapped in the vehicle until he was extricated and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, according to the Richland police. He is in satisfactory condition.
The WSP says the crash was because Munguia was not paying attention and issued him a ticket for suspicion of second-degree negligent driving.
