Crime

March 15, 2017 10:05 AM

Richland driver thrown from SUV in highway crash

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

A Richland driver was trapped under his SUV after he crashed on Interstate 182 Tuesday.

Jose I. Munguia, 25, was driving a silver 2005 Chevrolet Trail Blazer west on the highway near the Richland city limits when he lost control at nearly 9 p.m.

The SUV crossed the center median and the eastbound lanes, struck an embankment.

Munguia was trapped in the vehicle until he was extricated and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, according to the Richland police. He is in satisfactory condition.

The WSP says the crash was because Munguia was not paying attention and issued him a ticket for suspicion of second-degree negligent driving.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos