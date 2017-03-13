Crime

March 13, 2017 4:26 PM

3 men wanted for using same stolen credit card in Kennewick

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding three suspects who used the same stolen credit card in Kennewick on Feb. 10.

Police say the stolen car was used at several stores, each time by a different person. Police have store surveillance footage of at least three men who are believe to have used the card.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

If you have seen any of them or know where they are, you are asked to call 509-586-TIPS or 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

