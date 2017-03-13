Woman allegedly punched security officer at Kennewick JCPenney

Shoplifting turned into a robbery when a woman allegedly punched a JCPenney employee in Kennewick.
A loss prevention employee tried to stop a man and woman from leaving the store at 1321 N. Columbia Center Boulevard with unpaid for makeup, clothing and other merchandise, said Sgt. Ken Lattin.
The woman reportedly punched the employee in the chest and the couple ran toward West Gage Boulevard, where she got into a 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe.
Police caught up with the SUV and arrested Jennifer L. Evans, 37, of Prosser, on suspicion of robbery.
The driver Kyle R. Heintz, 29, of Zillah, was arrested on investigation of rendering criminal assistance.
