Two injured when driver falls asleep on I-90

Two young women were injured when a driver lost control of her vehicle after falling asleep early Sunday.
The Washington State Patrol reported that Kaylee J. Scott, 19, of Milton-Freewater, fell asleep while driving eastbound on Interstate 90. She failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway at Milepost 131, about five miles west of Vantage.
Her 2007 Ford Mustang rolled and came to a rest on its side.
Scott and her passenger, Alicia R. Lancaster, 18, also of Milton-Freewater, were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Scott was cited for second degree negligent driving.
Their conditions were not available.
