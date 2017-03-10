2 men arrested for meth in West Richland, Kennewick

Two men were arrested overnight in West Richland and Kennewick, accused of carrying baggies of methamphetamine.
In Kennewick, the Crime Apprehension Team stopped Stephen Michael Linn, 35, on the 2600 block of West Bruneau Avenue. He initially gave officers a false name but after they identified him, they found he had three warrants for his arrest.
Then, detectives said they found the meth on Linn when they were arresting him. He was booked into the Benton County jail.
The same night, West Richland officers said they were doing extra patrols in a new development off Belmont Boulevard and Athens Lane when they checked on a car with two people inside.
While talking with them, the officers saw a baggie of possible drugs on the floorboard and the two were detained and questioned, said police.
One of them reportedly admitted he had methamphetamine in the car and was taken to the jail. His name was not released, though jail records show Thomas Michael May, 35, was booked into the jail on investigation of meth possession at that time.
The other person was cited for obstructing police.
