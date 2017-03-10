2 jailed after threats to kill people at Kennewick apartment

Two men are in jail Friday after a reportedly threatening to break down the door of an apartment and to kill everyone inside.
Kennewick police said they were called at 1:12 a.m. to the disturbance at 386 N. Union St. at the Nuevo Vista Apartments.
Several officers responded and detained four men.
The two who ended up being arrested were Apolino “Apollo” Juan Saldana, 31, on investigation of felony harassment with death threats and Mario J. Vargas, 27, on suspicion of felony harassment for aiding and abetting the threats.
Neither of the men lives at the complex, said police. They were booked into the Benton County jail.
