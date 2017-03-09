Prosecutor, defense awaiting state psychiatrist's report on suspect in Connell stabbing

A Connell man charged with stabbing his 5-year-old niece was evaluated Monday by a state psychiatrist in the Franklin County jail.
Oscar Garcia Romero’s case has been on hold for two weeks since his attorney, Craig Stilwill, expressed concerns about his client’s competency and requested the evaluation.
Garcia Romero, 32, has not yet entered a plea in Franklin County Superior Court to one count of attempted first-degree murder.
Prosecutors allege he stabbed the girl in her stomach. The girl was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick, then transferred to a Seattle hospital.
He’s locked up on $500,000 bail, along with an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold.
Eastern State Hospital staff expect to have a report to prosecutors and the defense before March 14, when Garcia Romero returns to court.
