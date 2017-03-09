Child porn photos, videos allegedly found on Kennewick man's phone

A 31-year-old Kennewick man pleaded innocent Thursday to allegations his cellphone contained pictures and videos of young boys having sex.
Ryan Wade Alexander faces trial May 8 in Benton County Superior Court on three counts of first-degree possession of a depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Court documents show that Alexander was arrested at his home Feb. 9 and, as part of the investigation, two of his cellphones were seized.
During an interview with police, he disclosed that there was “child pornography” on his phone and clarified that the pictures were of “kids,” documents said.
Numerous images were found allegedly on one phone. That included a six-minute video of two boys, a photo of a man with a boy and a still image taken from a video showing two young boys, documents said.
Alexander was still in the Benton County jail Thursday afternoon, though Judge Bruce Spanner reduced his bail to $20,000.
