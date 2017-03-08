Suspect in 2013 stabbing outside Pasco mission gets new trial

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami Pause

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

0:48 Clint Didier calls out Franklin County on road problems

1:00 PNNL's ArcticShark, unmanned aerial system, testing and crew training in Pendleton

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop in Arkansas

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find