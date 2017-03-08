Suspect in 2013 stabbing outside Pasco mission gets new trial

A man who was serving a 24-year sentence for a 2013 stabbing outside a Pasco mission has won a new trial after an appellate court tossed his conviction.
Paul A. McVay, 44, is back in the Franklin County jail on one count of first-degree assault.
McVay again has pleaded innocent to the charge in Franklin County Superior Court and has an April 19 trial date.
It would be his third trial for allegedly stabbing Keyton R. Sykes in October 2013 during a fight over cigarettes. Both men were staying at the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission when they got into the argument at 6:30 a.m. in front of the Second Avenue building.
Witnesses said McVay used a pocketknife to stab Sykes in his left arm and chest. Sykes, 21, went into emergency surgery at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland to control the bleeding.
McVay’s first trial in February 2015 ended with a hung jury.
The initial assault charge had required prosecutors to prove he intended to inflict great bodily harm on Sykes with a deadly weapon. McVay testified in trial that he stabbed Sykes with a pocketknife.
In the second trial two months later, Deputy Prosecutor Dave Corkrum amended the charge so he had to prove that McVay both intended to and actually did inflict great bodily harm on the victim. He told jurors that McVay left Sykes without any thought as to whether he needed medical assistance.
McVay gave the same testimony in his second trial. That jury took a little more than three hours to return with a guilty verdict.
However, a three-judge panel of the state Court of Appeals agreed with McVay that he received ineffective assistance of counsel because his trial attorney, Gary Metro, did not object to the amendment.
McVay further argued on appeal that Metro’s failure to object “was deficient performance and he was prejudiced,” the appellate opinion said.
Prosecutors did not dispute McVay’s claims on appeal.
The Spokane-based appeals court reversed McVay’s conviction in December. The opinion said if the defense had spoken out against the new alternative means for the assault, the trial court would have been required to dismiss the amendment as a matter of law.
McVay was returned to the county jail on Feb. 23 and is held on $100,000 bail.
Metro, of Richland, is representing him again on the assault charge.
The lawyer previously said that McVay felt threatened that morning in 2013 and responded in a way he thought was appropriate.
McVay has been in and out of prison for most of his adult life, the majority of it in Oregon. His criminal history includes 18 felony convictions, including identity theft, forgery, possession and delivery of drugs, gun possession and unauthorized use of vehicles.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
Comments