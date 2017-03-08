Richland bomb squad removes suspicious device

A container with a fuse in the top was confiscated by the Richland Police Bomb Squad on Tuesday.
Police responded when a person calling 911 reported the suspicious device was sitting at the corner of an apartment building in the 1600 block of Jadwin Avenue at 9:55 a.m., said Capt. Mike Cobb.
A safety perimeter was established, blocking one driveway, and the squad moved the device to a safe location.
“It was about the size of a peanut butter jar,” he said. “There may be some type of explosives in it, but we won’t know until we get some test results back.”
The device had a fuse sticking out of a top made of tape, Cobb said.
Preliminary tests did not show the material inside to be explosives and it might take weeks to determine. The police contacted the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for help.
No threats were received or found in connection to the device.
The police are asking anyone with information about the device to call 509-942-7369.
