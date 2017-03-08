Search warrant yields drugs, 4 arrests in Kennewick

Kennewick police spent about three hours sifting through 12 people and a house to find methamphetamine and arrest four people on Tuesday.
A search warrant was used as part of a narcotics investigation to search a house in the 600 block of South Hawthorne Street, said Sg.t Randy Maynard.
Officers arrived at 6 p.m. and began by talking to 12 people inside. Four of them were arrested for warrants.
The search yielded meth and prescription medications, which were not connected to anyone at the home. Investigators confiscated the drugs and paraphernalia.
Bobby M. Riojas, 33, of Kennewick was arrested on suspicion of a controlled substance violation and warrants. Deyonna F. Senn, 47, of Kennewick, was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant. Joshua J. Senn, 28, of Kennewick, was arrested for three felony warrants, and Orel D. Serrano, 21, was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant.
Eight people were talked to and released by police.
