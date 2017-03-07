Two cars collide Tuesday because one failed to yield

Failing to yield caused two cars to collide on Highway 395 in Kennewick on Tuesday.
Jason T. Fischer, 50, of Kennewick, was driving a white 2013 Volkswagen Passat west on Tenth Avenue. Charles M. Gillis, 88, of Kennewick, was driving a white 2008 Subaru Forester east on the same road.
The Washington State Patrol says Fischer tried to turn onto Highway 395 to go north and failed, colliding with Gillis in the intersection.
Gillis was injured and taken to Trios Southridge Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.
The WSP says the cause was failure to yield on Fisher’s part and issued him a ticket.
Comments