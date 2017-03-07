Driver slows for smoke, rear-ended by pickup

Smoke floating across Interstate 82 caused a driver to slow down and be rear-ended by a pickup following too closely, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Thomas C. Champoux, 75, of Richland, slowed his gray 2014 Toyota Avalon because of limited visibility from smoke, about 17 miles south of Kennewick at 10 p.m. Friday, the state patrol said.
Jose D. Perez, 43, of Pasco, rear-ended the car with his white 2011 Ford F150 pickup, the state patrol said. He was injured and taken to Trios Southridge Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.
Perez was issued a ticket for driving too closely.
