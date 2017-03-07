Police looking for Pasco theft suspect

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a Pasco man with three warrants for his arrest.
Edgar Jobany Ruelas, 24, is wanted for two Kootenai County, Idaho warrants for eluding police and grand theft, and a warrant from Umatilla County for first-degree theft.
Ruelas is described as 6-foot, 305 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is also known as Edgar Ruelas Jimenez. He has a sleeve of tattoos on his right arm.
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call 509-586-TIPS or 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.
Comments