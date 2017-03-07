Pasco man yells at burglar, who waits to be arrested

A resident in a Pasco home yelled at a burglar, who did what he was told, allowing police to arrive and arrest him Monday.
Arturo Hernandez, 24, of Pasco, is accused of stealing a red Chevrolet Blazer from the 1700 block of North Seventh Avenue that was left running without anyone around, and entering a house without permission in the 1600 block of West Octave Street, according to Pasco police Sgt. Scott Warren.
A witness reported Hernandez found and stole the SUV at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, and provided a detailed description of the suspect and his clothing.
About 30 minutes later, Hernandez allegedly entered an open door at the home on West Octave Street, where a male resident inside yelled commands at him until he did what he was told and waited for police.
Officers arrived, finding the stolen Blazer outside and say Hernandez matched the description of the suspect. He was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and residential burglary.
“For the record, we don't recommend that residents confront criminal suspects without us, that's what we are for, but this homeowner had the confidence and ability to pull it off,” said Sgt. Brad Gregory. “Thanks for the help!”
