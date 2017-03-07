DUI suspected in Pasco head-on collision

A driver suffered minor injuries when two cars collided head-on in Pasco on Monday night.
A silver Kia crossed the centerline of Lewis Street near 14th Avenue and hit a white car heading the opposite direction about 8:30 p.m., according to Pasco police.
“The driver of the white car was treated at the scene for minor injuries by (Pasco Fire Department) medics, but not transported to a hospital,” police said.
Joshua Alden Wright, 28, of Pasco, was driving the Kia. He was booked into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of DUI and driving with a suspended license.
Comments