Plymouth man’s death investigated by Benton County Sheriff’s Office

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is trying to determine why a 40-year-old man died at home in Plymouth.
His roommate found him unconscious, called 911 and began CPR until medics arrived at the home near the intersection of South Olive Street and First Place on Friday, according to Undersheriff Jerry Hatcher. After 30-40 minutes of CPR, the man was not revived.
Detectives are investigating because the cause of death remains unknown and an autopsy is scheduled for this week.
His will not be disclosed until his next of kin are notified.
