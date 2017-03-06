Benton County, Prosser rescue workers team up to find patient

West Benton Fire & Rescue crews in Prosser were called out to help at a medical emergency in the Horse Heaven Hills on Monday morning.
The patient apparently lost cell phone contact and officials were having trouble finding the person, said a post on the rescue unit’s Facebook page.
So, units from the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Benton County Fire District 2, Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, Life Flight Network, Prosser Emergency Medical Services and Benton County Fire District 5 joined in searching along Interstate 182 and Highway 221.
After about three hours, the patient was found and flown to a hospital by helicopter.
The patient’s condition was not immediately available.
