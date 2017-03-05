Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning

Pasco police officer Matt Griffin attempted to pull over a speeding red pickup driven around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. According to the Pasco police Facebook page, the man refused to stop and sped off from the area of Eighth and Clark, getting onto Lewis Street and heading over the blue bridge. On the Highway 395 ramp heading up to the Kennewick highlands, the left rear tire blew and the pickup slewed around, facing the wrong way. In this video, you can watch the tire blow out and the pickup swing around. There were no injuries.
Pasco police

Crime

Richland police release video of lewd conduct suspect

The Richland police are asking the public to identify a suspect of lewd conduct in the 400 block of Bradley Street at 7 a.m. and was seen driving a white full-sized extended cab pickup truck. If you have information about the suspect or can identify him from the video, you are asked to call 509-628-0333.

Crime

No injuries in Pasco structure fire

Pasco police assisted the fire department on a residential structure fire at 115 N. Seventh Ave on Saturday. The building has been vacant for several years and is boarded up by the city of Pasco. Once the fire was knocked down, it was determined that no one was inside or injured. The fire department is investigating the fire further.

Editor's Choice Videos