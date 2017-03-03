Man arrested in connection to series of Kennewick burglaries

A Pasco man has been arrested in connection with a series of commercial burglaries in Kennewick.
Kennewick and Pasco police served search warrants on two apartments Thursday night in the 1500 block of West Yakima Street.
After the search, officers arrested Gustavo A. Magana, 42. He was booked into the Franklin County jail on investigative holds for robbery and burglary.
Police are continuing the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers line at 509-586-8477, or visit tricitiescrimestoppers.org.
