March 3, 2017 12:35 PM

Teens injured in Pasco single-car crash Friday

By Annette Cary

Two teens were injured when one of them allegedly fell asleep while driving on Interstate 182 within the Pasco city limits Friday morning.

Jiah Manoguerra, 16, of Prescott, was driving a Honda Accord west at 7:24 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.

He fell asleep and his car hit the cable barrier, according to police reports.

He and a passenger, Jonathan Barth, 17, of Prescott were taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco. They were released after treatment, according to the hospital.

A third passenger, Derrick Deboer, 15, of Prescott, was not injured.

The state patrol plans to charge Manoguerra with second-degree negligent driving.

