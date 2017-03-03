Kennewick police arrest suspect after two-hour standoff

Kennewick police arrested a suspect Friday morning after a standoff in a house in east Kennewick.
Officers had blocked off a neighborhood at Fourth Avenue and Washington Street for a couple hours while they tried to get the man to surrender.
Just after 10:30 a.m. they arrested Angel Martinez, 32, on a warrant for first-degree burglary. He is a suspect in a shooting incident Feb. 20 on South Dayton Place, said Detective Sgt. Ryan Kelly.
At the time, a man told police he was home when two young men came to his house. There was an argument and a pistol was drawn and the man was shot at but not injured.
On Friday morning, about a dozen officers, including SWAT team members, surrounded a home where Martinez was visiting.
Officers are using a loudspeaker to talk with a suspect in Spanish and English.
