Police looking for man who followed 4 girls from Kamiakin High

Kennewick police and school officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a man seen taking pictures of four girls leaving the Kamiakin High School parking lot on Wednesday.
The teens were leaving an after-school event at 3:15 p.m. when they spotted a man in a white Chevrolet Tahoe taking photos or video of them with a cellphone.
When the girls drove out of the parking lot on North Arthur Street, the man followed them, said Kennewick Police Sgt. Ken Lattin.
The teens stopped on the 5200 block of West Okanogan Place, and the man also pulled over.
After waiting 15 minutes, the girls drove away but the man did not follow them.
The suspect did not talk to them but he was close enough for them to see his flip phone.
He is described as a heavy-set man in his mid-40s, with a reddish brown beard and mustache. He was not wearing glasses.
The Tahoe was a mid to late ‘90s model with running boards and dark tinted windows.
Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call Kennewick police through 911.
