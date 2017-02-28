Richland police serve warrant to recover stolen flooring

The Richland police served a search warrant on a home to recover laminate flooring.
Officers found the stolen materials in a home in the Klikitat Street area on Tuesday at 12:05 p.m., said Lt. Curtis Smith. The flooring was worth about $250.
Tyler Stoner, 28, of Richland, allegedly went into a home being built near his home and stole the laminate flooring. He was at work when police searched his home.
After recovering the stolen materials, police said they interviewed him and arrested him for suspicion of residential burglary.
