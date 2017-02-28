Couple caught with stolen items in West Richland

West Richland police caught a man and a woman leaving the Van Giesen Mini Storage in a van filled with numerous stolen items.
Officers arrived at 10 a.m. on Tuesday to stop a minivan from leaving. Inside were a man and woman. She was suspected of driving under the influence of narcotics and the man had several outstanding arrest warrants, according to police.
Police say the couple broke into storage units and loaded the van with stolen goods. A victim confirmed some of the items belonged to her.
The van was impounded and police were obtaining a search warrant.
Both were arrested and booked into the Benton County jail.
The police did not disclose their identities.
