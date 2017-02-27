Man uses tire iron to rob Pasco store

A man with a tire iron robbed the Metro Mart on West Lewis Street in Pasco on Monday morning.
The man is described as 5-foot-8, husky build with a medium complexion. He walked into the store and threatened the clerk with a tire iron at 4 a.m., according to Pasco police. The robber demanded the clerk open the register and took an undisclosed amount of cash.
He was wearing a gray hoodie, blue Adidas pants with three stipes going down the legs, white athletic shoes and a dark cloth with a marijuana leaf design on it to cover his face.
The Pasco police ask anyone recognizing the thief or having information about the robbery to call 509-545-3421 or 509-545-3510. Reference number PP17-078833.
