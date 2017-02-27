VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron

The Pasco police released surveillance video showing a suspect steal a cash register and a donation jar from Carniceria Los Juanes on Monday. They ask people recognizing the suspect to call 509-545-3421.
Pasco police assisted the fire department on a residential structure fire at 115 N. Seventh Ave on Saturday. The building has been vacant for several years and is boarded up by the city of Pasco. Once the fire was knocked down, it was determined that no one was inside or injured. The fire department is investigating the fire further.