VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron

A man robbed the Metro Mart in Pasco using a tire iron on Monday morning at 4 a.m. The Pasco police ask anyone recognizing the robber in the video to call them at 509-545-3421.

Crime

No injuries in Pasco structure fire

Pasco police assisted the fire department on a residential structure fire at 115 N. Seventh Ave on Saturday. The building has been vacant for several years and is boarded up by the city of Pasco. Once the fire was knocked down, it was determined that no one was inside or injured. The fire department is investigating the fire further.

