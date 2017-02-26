Truck stolen from Pasco found in Eltopia

A pickup stolen from in front of a Pasco home was discovered abandoned in Eltopia by Franklin County deputies.
The truck’s driver parked the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado in the 8000 block of Canyon Drive on Saturday. The suspect, carrying what appeared to be a rifle, approached the driver and asked for a ride. He was described as a male in his 30s with black hair, camouflage pants and a white T-shirt.
After the driver refused, the man stayed in the area, police said. When the driver went inside, the suspect got into the truck and drove away.
Deputies discovered the truck abandoned in the 3500 block of North Bellevue Road.
The was not with the vehicle.
Pasco police towed the vehicle back to the city to be searched for evidence.
Comments