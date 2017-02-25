Man steals truck from outside Pasco residence

A man stole a pickup truck from outside a Pasco residence Saturday morning, police said.
The truck’s driver was picking up a coworker in the 8000 block of Canyon Drive at roughly 7 a.m. when he was approached by a man carrying what appeared to be a rifle.
The suspect asked the driver for a ride. After the driver refused, the suspect stayed in the area, police said. When the driver went inside, the suspect got into the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup and drove away.
The thief was described as a man in his 30s with black hair, camouflage pants and a white T-shirt, police said.
He should be considered armed and dangerous. People are advised to call 911 if they see the truck.
