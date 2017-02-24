Kennewick driver’s attempt to outrun police ends at canal

A Kennewick man tried to outrun Pasco police down a dirt road and found it ended at an irrigation canal.
Dwight Norwood Jr., 20, of Kennewick, was allegedly spotted driving recklessly near the intersection of North 14th Avenue and West Sylvester Street on Thursday, according to Pasco police.
Police say they tried to stop him but Norwood fled and eventually drove down Road 60 until he was driving on a dirt road and off a slope toward an irrigation canal.
He allegedly ran from police on foot and escaped for a few hours, but Pasco police found him.
Norwood was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and for attempting to elude a police vehicle.
