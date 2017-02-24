Vandalism spree leaves windows broken at 14 Kennewick locations

A rash of vandalism yielded more than 14 different reports of broken windows in Kennewick on Friday morning.
On Thursday night, rocks were thrown through windows of parked vehicles, houses and a couple of businesses.
Seven were broken in a 30-minute span sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. They were in the 800 blocks of West Volland and North Fisher streets, as well as along North Morain Street and between West Clearwater and West Fifth avenues.
A window at Walker’s Furniture and Mattress was one of the first seven cases reported.
Seven more were reported Friday morning in the 2700 and 2800 blocks of West Canal Drive, the 700 block of South Morain Street and the 3500 block of West Seventh Avenue.
Sgt. Bryan Weatherbee said there appear to be more cases being reported as they are discovered.
Police suspect the vandals were using a vehicle or bicycle to move as they broke windows.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 509-628-0333. Reference case number 17-06053.
