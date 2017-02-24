Mesa man faces DUI after losing control passing semi

A Mesa man was driving drunk when he lost control passing a semi truck early Friday, said the Washington State Patrol.
Chase L. Davis, 24, was driving north on Highway 395 just before 3 a.m. when he started to pass the truck and trailers about 20 miles north of Pasco.
He lost control of his Toyota Camry and hit the truck, said the WSP.
He was injured and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. His condition was not immediately available.
Truck driver Matthew E. Ingham, 46, of Spokane, was not hurt.
The WSP cited Davis for DUI.
