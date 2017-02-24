Shots fired during suspected road rage in Kennewick

Two vehicles raced through Kennewick with gunshots being fired at one of them on Thursday afternoon.
The police said it was road rage.
A white Chevrolet Tahoe was chasing a maroon sedan near the intersection of West Canal Drive and North Cleveland Street just after 4 p.m.
Shots were fired from one vehicle, and police said they found three shell casings on Canal Drive.
The Tahoe was found empty on Friday morning and impounded.
No more information was available.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call them at 509-628-0333 or Tri-Cities crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Reference case number 17-06011.
