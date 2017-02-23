Alleged Target dressing room voyeur gets May 15 trial date in Kennewick

0:50 Tonie Reiboldt, Horse Heaven Hills Middle School teacher, charged with 3 felony sex crimes Pause

0:38 Elderly Richland man found after being stuck in mud overnight

1:59 Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire destroys motor home

1:29 Bao Bao flies to new home in China

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off