Alleged Target dressing room voyeur gets May 15 trial date in Kennewick

A Kennewick man pleaded innocent Thursday to allegations he recorded a woman in a store dressing room by putting his cellphone under the door.
Tyler B. Fairchild, 24, faces one felony charge of voyeurism.
His trial is set May 15 in Benton County Superior Court.
The 22-year-old woman was trying on clothes in the dressing room at the Kennewick Target store on Jan. 26 when she noticed someone holding a phone under the door. The phone’s camera was set so that she could see herself being recorded on the face of the phone, court documents said.
The woman had her 2-year-old daughter with her in the dressing room. She immediately grabbed something to cover up, and opened the door to confront the alleged voyeur.
Fairchild immediately took off running from the changing room area, documents said.
Kennewick police responded to the store and got surveillance footage of the suspect. Officers released the six-second surveillance video and asked for the public’s help in identifying the man seen leaving the dressing room.
Fairchild was recognized in the video by multiple people who know him, including his employer, according to court documents. He was fired as a result of his employer seeing the photograph associated with the incident on social media.
The employer — who is not named in court documents — also picked out the vehicle that Fairchild was driving in the Target parking lot, as seen on security video. The vehicle was the company car that Fairchild had been driving that day to make deliveries, documents said.
Fairchild was arrested a couple of weeks later after he was named by Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers.
Fairchild has posted bond on $20,000 bail and is out of custody. He has been ordered to stay away from the victim for one year while the case is pending.
