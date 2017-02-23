Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers looking for man for escaping community custody

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a man wanted for an arrest warrant for escaping community custody.
Angel Jerome Martinez, 32, is wanted by the Pasco police for escaping community custody stemming from charged of third-degree assault, said Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers.
He is described as 5-foot-4, 136 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Martinez has “Lorenza” tattooed on his left arm.
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.
If you have seen him or know where he is, you are asked to call 509-586-TIPS or 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.
Comments