Kahlotus woman hurt in Highway 260 collision Thursday

A Lind driver tried to make a left turn and struck an SUV going the opposite direction on Highway 260 a mile west of Kahlotus on Thursday.
Alvin E. Davey, 73, was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram pickup west at 7:40 a.m. when he turned in front of the 2007 Kia Sportage SUV, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Davey was not hurt but the SUV driver, Gina VanHollebeke, 30, of Kahlotus, was hurt and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. She was treated and released.
The WSP cited Davey failing to yield the right of way.
