Richland police intervene when man threatens to kill himself

A man threatened to hurt himself with a knife and Richland police intervened on Monday night.
Neighbors in the 900 block of McMurray Street were witness to a man refusing police requests at 9:15 p.m.
Police say the man threatened to kill himself and wouldn’t put down a knife forcing them to “deploy less lethal” means of physically controlling him.
He was taken into custody and transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor physical injuries.
His name was not released to the public
