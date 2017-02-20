Police seek Wapato drive-by shooting suspect

A warrant was issued for the arrest of a man suspected of attempted murder in Wapato last October.
Law enforcement is looking for Jose Agustin Silva, 27, of Wapato. He is charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The warrant stems from a drive-by shooting in Wapato in October when a 40-year-old man was shot in the leg by a shooter in a passing car.
The shooting is considered gang-related and Silva is a known gang member, said police.
Anyone seeing Silva or knowing where he is should call the Wapato Police Department at 509-877-4275.
