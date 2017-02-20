Crime

February 20, 2017 12:24 PM

Police seek Wapato drive-by shooting suspect

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

A warrant was issued for the arrest of a man suspected of attempted murder in Wapato last October.

Law enforcement is looking for Jose Agustin Silva, 27, of Wapato. He is charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The warrant stems from a drive-by shooting in Wapato in October when a 40-year-old man was shot in the leg by a shooter in a passing car.

The shooting is considered gang-related and Silva is a known gang member, said police.

Anyone seeing Silva or knowing where he is should call the Wapato Police Department at 509-877-4275.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

VIDEO: Man shown stealing iPad in Kennewick

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos