Father, son accused of stealing from Kennewick trampoline park

Kennewick police are looking for a family after they reportedly stole items from the Get Air Trampoline Park.
Police posted on Monday that a man and a woman came to the business at 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd. with four children.
A man was recorded on video stealing the company’s iPad and one of the children was seen taking a customer’s cell phone.
“The family may frequent a West Richland trailer park,” police said.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call 509-628-0333 or Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-09477.
