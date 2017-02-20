Crime

February 20, 2017 10:30 AM

Father, son accused of stealing from Kennewick trampoline park

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

Kennewick police are looking for a family after they reportedly stole items from the Get Air Trampoline Park.

Police posted on Monday that a man and a woman came to the business at 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd. with four children.

A man was recorded on video stealing the company’s iPad and one of the children was seen taking a customer’s cell phone.

“The family may frequent a West Richland trailer park,” police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call 509-628-0333 or Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-09477.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

VIDEO: Man shown stealing iPad in Kennewick

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos