2 men wanted in early Kennewick shooting

An argument ended in gunfire on a Kennewick driveway early Monday.
A 28-year-old man told police he was home on the 1600 block of South Dayton Place when two young men came to his home, according to Kennewick police.
The three were arguing when one of the visitors pointed a pistol at the resident. Police say the resident ran across the street while being shot at and hid behind a red pickup truck. He was not hit.
The shooter and his accomplice left driving south on Dayton in a white, four-door car with tinted windows and tinted square taillights. No other detailed descriptions were released, said police.
Officers are asking anyone who saw what happened or has information on the incident to call them at 509-628-0333 or Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
