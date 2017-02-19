Grant County teen dead, his twin is in custody

A Coulee City 17 year old is dead and his twin brother is in custody, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to a home in the 300 block of West Washington Street at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
One teen boy, who had been stabbed, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to law enforcement reports.
His twin is being held while the sheriff’s office conducts an investigation of possible manslaughter and domestic violence assault, according to law enforcement reports.
Names were not released Sunday morning by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
An autopsy is planned. Detectives were at the home Sunday morning gathering evidence.
“This is a heartbreaking case, and I offer my deepest sympathies to the family and the townspeople,” said Sheriff Tom Jones.
