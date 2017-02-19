Grant County teen dead, his twin is in custody

1:00 VIDEO: Pasco police offer humor with report Pause

1:03 For one rider, the best part of TROT is simple — riding the horses

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state