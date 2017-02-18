WSP: Sleeping driver rolls van near Kennewick

A driver headed north on Interstate 82 fell asleep early Saturday morning, crashing his van near the Kennewick city limits, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Chris Olguin, 58, of Hermiston, was driving the van when he fell asleep just before 1 a.m. near the exit to Highway 395, according to police reports.
The van left the roadway and rolled, coming to rest on its top.
Olguin, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to the nearby Trios Southridge Hospital.
The state patrol plans to charge Olguin with second degree negligent driving.
