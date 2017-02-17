Kennewick police arrest man for having pistol

1:39 Demonstrators at Supreme Court in Arlene's Flowers case Pause

1:34 'The Great Wall' movie trailer

0:54 A Day Without Immigrants observed in Pasco

2:03 Spokane officer pulls trapped woman from burning car

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off