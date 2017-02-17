Kennewick police arrest man for having pistol

Kennewick police allegedly could see a pistol and evidence of drug activity when they decided to talk to three men sitting in a car.
Detectives were patrolling the area of West First Avenue and South Quincy Street around midnight on Friday when they saw a car parked alongside the road with three men sitting in it, according to Kennewick police.
Officers walked to the car to talk to the men and claim they saw a pistol on a seat next to one man and evidence of drug activity.
Joshua W. Verdun, 19, of Kennewick, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Michael P. Wood, 21, of Kennewick, was arrested for two arrest warrants. The third man was released at the scene.
The car was towed by Kennewick police and they planned on obtaining a warrant to search the vehicle.
No further information was available.
