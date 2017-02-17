Kennewick police recover stolen SUV used for vehicle prowls

Kennewick police recovered a stolen SUV used by thieves to steal from other people.
A Ford Edge was reported stolen in the 100 block of West 21st Avenue early Friday morning, according to Kennewick police.
Thieves drove it to the 2900 block of Garfield Street and used it during several vehicle prowls. A witness saw them trying to steal from a parked vehicle, called 911 and the thieves ran away.
Police recovered the stolen SUV and returned it to its owner. They also found several stolen items in the vehicle and are trying to identify the owners.
If you are missing property from your vehicle, or have information about the thieves, the Kennewick police asks you to call them at 509-628-0333 or Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477.
